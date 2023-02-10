Timelo Investment Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of American Woodmark worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,858. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $932.38 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

