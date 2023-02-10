Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 3.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Colliers International Group worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

