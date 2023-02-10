TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.61. TIM shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 90,376 shares.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TIM by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 64.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

