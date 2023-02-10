Thunder Brawl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,343.31 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.41 million and $1,343.31 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00436222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.73 or 0.28896123 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00453061 BTC.

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01422876 USD and is down -9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

