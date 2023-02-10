Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$161.12. 328,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,199. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$156.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at C$2,413,642.33. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$669,790.63.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

