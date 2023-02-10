Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 297,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $121.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,553.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

