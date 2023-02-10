Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $292,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

