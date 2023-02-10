Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.54. The company had a trading volume of 173,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,642. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day moving average of $550.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

