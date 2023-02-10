The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.39. 196,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,295. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

