The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at C$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

