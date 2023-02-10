The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,243. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

