The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.13. 1,305,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

