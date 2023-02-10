The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.13. 1,305,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,093. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $323.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

