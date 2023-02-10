The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

