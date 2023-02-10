The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

