The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.03. 571,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.66 and its 200 day moving average is $305.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

