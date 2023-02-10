The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $42.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

