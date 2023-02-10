The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

