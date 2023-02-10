The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 4.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.1 %
EL traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.32. 297,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.