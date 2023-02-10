The Debt Box (DEBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $23.04 or 0.00105855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.61 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

