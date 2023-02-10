The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

