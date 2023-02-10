The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,778 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.53. 3,559,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

