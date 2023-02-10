The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $125,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.