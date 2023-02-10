The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser Sells 19,401 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,695. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,648,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 794,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,357,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

