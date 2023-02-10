The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BKGFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.