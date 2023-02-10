The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 473.6% in January

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 473.6% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AESC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,542. AES has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AES by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

