TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Stock Price Up 26.2%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) shares rose 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 756,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 266,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

TH International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TH International

About TH International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TH International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TH International in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TH International in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TH International in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

