TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Critical Analysis

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,097.08%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.54%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -17,665.13% -122.71% -112.37% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -35.42% -30.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 348.04 -$31.04 million ($1.36) -0.66 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.78 million ($1.11) -5.70

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aldeyra Therapeutics. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various pain; Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

