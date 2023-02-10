Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $31.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,011,349 coins and its circulating supply is 926,598,472 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

