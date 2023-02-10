Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
