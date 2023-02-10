Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.64% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.