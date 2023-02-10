TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Price Performance
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.