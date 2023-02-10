TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

