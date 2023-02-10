Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.12. 468,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

