TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK opened at C$27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$21.11 and a one year high of C$28.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.94.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

