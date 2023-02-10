Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 106568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Terex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Terex by 45.9% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

