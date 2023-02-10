Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

THC stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 897,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,854. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

