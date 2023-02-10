Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

THC opened at $56.50 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

