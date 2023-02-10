Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

TPX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

