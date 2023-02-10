TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
