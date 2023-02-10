Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Charif Souki Sells 1,793,194 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tellurian Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

