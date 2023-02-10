Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lifted to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TELNY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

TELNY opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

