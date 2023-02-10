Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Gentherm worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRM stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $91.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

