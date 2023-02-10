Telcoin Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $139.12 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00435650 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.12 or 0.28858279 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00444907 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

