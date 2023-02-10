TD Securities Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of TU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 944,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,645. TELUS has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

