TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPC opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

