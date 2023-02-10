TD Capital Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

