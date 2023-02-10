TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.