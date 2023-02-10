TD Capital Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

