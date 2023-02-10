TD Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

