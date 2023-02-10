TD Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

