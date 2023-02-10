TD Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 863 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.